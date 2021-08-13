Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.92. 195,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

