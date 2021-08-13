Substratum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,165.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $28,165.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

