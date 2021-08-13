Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 30 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $516.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

