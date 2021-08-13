Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 229,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $60.48 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.