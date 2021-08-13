Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

