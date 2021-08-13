Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.84 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.