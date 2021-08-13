Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 905 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VNQ stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

