Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Sells $3,160,500.00 in Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INN stock remained flat at $$9.11 during trading on Friday. 524,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,904. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

