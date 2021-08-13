Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

INN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

INN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,574. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $965.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

