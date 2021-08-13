Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.