Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,520,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after buying an additional 382,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $120,193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.