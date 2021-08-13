Summit X LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.