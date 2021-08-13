SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 6.2%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 12,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 949,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,346.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.