Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

RUN stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,143,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

