Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $$1.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 388,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

