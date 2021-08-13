Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 434,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,538. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

