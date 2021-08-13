Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $36.74. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

