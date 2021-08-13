Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Acquires $52,250.00 in Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 37,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $99.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRGA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 40.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 195,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

