SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $11.95 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $494.87 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $11.95 or 0.00025735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00896783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00114907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001927 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 231,213,860 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

