Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 223,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $871.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.