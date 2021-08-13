SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after buying an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $590.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $566.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.