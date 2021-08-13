SVB Leerink Comments on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

DRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

DRNA stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

