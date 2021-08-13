Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.01

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 305679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.
SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,296,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,178.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)
Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.
