Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.01

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 305679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,296,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,178.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.