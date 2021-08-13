SYNC Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $993,889.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $993,889.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00399960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.78 or 0.00938790 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,719,348 coins and its circulating supply is 118,777,947 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.