Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

