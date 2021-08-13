SynLev Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, SynLev has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SynLev has a market capitalization of $53,766.69 and $153,113.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00900138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00111547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

