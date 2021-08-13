Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.