SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

