SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.