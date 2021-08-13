Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $134.75 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $134.75 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00380392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,276,328 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

