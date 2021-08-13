TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €29.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €29.60 ($34.82) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.93).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €29.09 ($34.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.79. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12 month high of €28.89 ($33.99).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.