Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky Sells 159 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TTWO opened at $160.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

