Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLX. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on Talanx in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TLX opened at €38.54 ($45.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.29. Talanx has a 12 month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12 month high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

