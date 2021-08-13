Tap Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $416,521.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

