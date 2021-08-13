Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRGP. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

