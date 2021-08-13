Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.49. 40,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,985. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.73. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $133.61 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

