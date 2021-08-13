Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.95.

TGT stock opened at $261.88 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $133.61 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

