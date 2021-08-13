TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.00

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 15427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.