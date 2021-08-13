TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.00

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 15427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
