TD Securities Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

TSE CGX traded up C$0.48 on Friday, reaching C$13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 801,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

