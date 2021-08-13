TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Buys $34,707.75 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TEL stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

