Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 16,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSVNF remained flat at $$12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Team17 Group has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

