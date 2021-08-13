TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.38.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $204,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 161.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 137.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

