Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Shares of TGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,358. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

