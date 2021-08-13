Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.99

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.11.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
