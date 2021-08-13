Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.99

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 278,198 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

