Telcoin (TEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.81 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $21.81 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00896613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00114916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00152136 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

