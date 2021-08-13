Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

