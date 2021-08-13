TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.95 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and $4.95 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,421.22 or 0.99835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00855683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.