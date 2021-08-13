Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 104,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,672. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.46.

TPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

