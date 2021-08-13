Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 937,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,187,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

