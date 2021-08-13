Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,370,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.70. 88,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $386.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

