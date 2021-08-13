Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.92. 44,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.74. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

